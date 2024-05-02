Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.14

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and traded as high as $11.40. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Telenor ASA Stock Down 0.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
