Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TDS opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.81. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -15.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

