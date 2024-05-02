TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. TELUS International (Cda) has set its FY24 guidance at $0.93-0.98 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.930-0.980 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TELUS International (Cda) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TIXT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

