Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 97,957 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 37,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.
Teucrium Soybean Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17.
About Teucrium Soybean Fund
Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).
See Also
