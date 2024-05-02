TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for TG Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of TGTX opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 794.40 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.92. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 131.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $351,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

