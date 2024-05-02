The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 102.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 38.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,689,000 after buying an additional 10,256,781 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AES by 9.3% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,060,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 686,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AES by 24.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,611,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,052 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AES by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,108,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,846,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AES by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,728,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,070,000 after purchasing an additional 140,149 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.08.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Mizuho started coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

