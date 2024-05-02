The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Position Cut by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,273 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Mosaic by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $43.99.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Mizuho lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

