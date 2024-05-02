Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 542 ($6.81) and last traded at GBX 544 ($6.83). 152,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 233,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 551 ($6.92).

Thungela Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 510.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 581.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £744.74 million, a P/E ratio of 346.50 and a beta of -0.75.

Thungela Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 41.82 ($0.53) per share. This is a positive change from Thungela Resources’s previous dividend of $41.22. This represents a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Thungela Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5,350.32%.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

