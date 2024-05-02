Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.50% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 139.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Price Performance

TPLC opened at $39.67 on Thursday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $42.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

