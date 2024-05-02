TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TORM were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TORM by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TORM by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TORM in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in TORM by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TORM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.15. TORM plc has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TORM Cuts Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $387.78 million during the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 36.99%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.09%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.22%.

About TORM

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

