Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 36.44%. On average, analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSEM. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

