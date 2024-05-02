Traders Purchase High Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 30,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.
Forte Biosciences Stock Down 9.5 %
FBRX opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a market cap of $24.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.48. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.15.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
