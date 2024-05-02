Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $288.38.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TT opened at $315.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $327.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,237 shares of company stock worth $8,024,534. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

