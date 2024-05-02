TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at TD Cowen

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.00.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 24.9 %

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $117.60 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $124.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.85 and a 200-day moving average of $75.92.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $618,221.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,273. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,932.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $618,221.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $721,273. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,078 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,221. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

