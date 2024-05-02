Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 2,053.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 64,109 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,048 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 75,370 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.12.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

