True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.98

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.98 and traded as high as C$9.44. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$9.37, with a volume of 25,477 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$8.05 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
