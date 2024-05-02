TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Shares Down 0.2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.24 and last traded at $31.24. Approximately 25,673 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (APRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

