TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Trading Down 0.9%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.16 and last traded at $31.16. 493 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.32.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

