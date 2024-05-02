TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.15. Approximately 1,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.28.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Company Profile
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (MAYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
