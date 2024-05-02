Truist Financial Corp Acquires 16,374 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $12,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 434.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $54.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

