Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,863 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.57% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $69.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $90.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.92.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

