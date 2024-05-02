Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 210.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 213,014 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,485,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,469.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,630,000 after purchasing an additional 986,683 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,355,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,522,000 after purchasing an additional 380,025 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,598,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $44.34. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

