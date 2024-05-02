Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1,817.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 652,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618,052 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439,801 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,108,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,001,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,239,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 302,877 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 297,816 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.