Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,105 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $13,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drake & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,729,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

STIP stock opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.42. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

