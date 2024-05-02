Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 2.97% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 361.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,472,000 after purchasing an additional 68,847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 50,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

BATS VCEB opened at $60.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $61.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

