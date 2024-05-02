Truist Financial Corp Has $11.47 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Oshkosh worth $11,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,070,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 583,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,684,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,112,000 after buying an additional 158,115 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK opened at $112.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.54. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

