Truist Financial Corp Has $11.69 Million Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $11,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $101.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.49. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $77.17 and a twelve month high of $102.42.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

