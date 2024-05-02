Truist Financial Corp Has $11.79 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,440 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,505 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,275 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,730 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

