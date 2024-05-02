Truist Financial Corp Has $11.82 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Pool worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Pool by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Pool by 96.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Pool by 48.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POOL stock opened at $359.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.39 and its 200-day moving average is $374.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

