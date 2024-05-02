Truist Financial Corp Has $12.32 Million Holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,368 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 2.65% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $12,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YEAR. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of YEAR stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $52.18.

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

