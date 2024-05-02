Truist Financial Corp Has $12.57 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,036 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,147,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,797 shares of company stock worth $4,138,090. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

BSX opened at $72.21 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average of $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

