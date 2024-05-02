Truist Financial Corp Has $13.23 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $13,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAAA. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

JAAA stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2699 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

