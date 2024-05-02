Truist Financial Corp Has $13.90 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $13,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $606.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.73 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.36.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,362 shares of company stock worth $14,012,491 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

