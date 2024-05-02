Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,017 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $11,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 25,969.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after buying an additional 600,662 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,203,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

BATS:INDA opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.84. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.