Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,195 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $10,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 35,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

FR stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.01. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

