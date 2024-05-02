Truist Financial Corp Sells 13,808 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,808 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Crane worth $13,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Crane alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Crane in the third quarter worth about $264,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Crane in the third quarter worth about $1,297,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Crane in the third quarter worth about $351,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crane in the third quarter worth about $282,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Trading Down 0.4 %

Crane stock opened at $139.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $146.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crane from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crane

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.