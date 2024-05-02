Truist Financial Corp Sells 7,696 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Casey’s General Stores worth $12,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $318.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.89. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.50 and a 52-week high of $324.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.33 and a 200-day moving average of $288.56.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

