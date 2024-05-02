Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,778 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Wintrust Financial worth $13,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 30.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTFC opened at $98.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $105.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

