Trust Co. of Virginia VA Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,635 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.9% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,943 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,885,000 after purchasing an additional 168,871 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 123,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $394.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $414.03 and a 200 day moving average of $389.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $303.40 and a 12-month high of $430.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.61.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

