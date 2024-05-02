Tucows (TSE:TC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.78

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.78 and traded as high as C$25.30. Tucows shares last traded at C$24.69, with a volume of 1,801 shares traded.

Tucows Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,754.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$270.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.05.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($2.91) earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 180.60%. The business had revenue of C$118.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 21,987 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.76 per share, with a total value of C$478,393.15. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

