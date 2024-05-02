TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $594.29

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 594.29 ($7.47) and traded as high as GBX 595 ($7.47). TUI shares last traded at GBX 565 ($7.10), with a volume of 276,474 shares changing hands.

TUI Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 470.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 594.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 551.80.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.

