Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Trimmed by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Twilio alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 123.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,529,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $60.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.