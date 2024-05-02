Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on Ultralife from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULBI

Ultralife Price Performance

ULBI opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $197.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ultralife by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ultralife by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,072,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ultralife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultralife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.