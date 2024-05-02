United States Cellular (USM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect United States Cellular to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United States Cellular to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United States Cellular Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.33. United States Cellular has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 0.46.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

