US Capital Advisors Weighs in on DT Midstream, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for DT Midstream in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.27. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DT Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DTM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.70. DT Midstream has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 74.43%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 11,073.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85,485 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 100.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 58,722 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

