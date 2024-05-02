Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.28% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $12,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 795,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,073,000 after buying an additional 29,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after buying an additional 338,466 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,036,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 125,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after buying an additional 30,716 shares during the period.

VIS stock opened at $233.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $183.29 and a 12-month high of $244.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.59.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

