Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV) Trading Down 0.4%

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$122.45 and last traded at C$122.55. Approximately 226,872 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 212,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$123.06.

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$123.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$116.00.

