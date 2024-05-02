Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV) Trading Down 0.4%

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$122.45 and last traded at C$122.55. Approximately 226,872 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 212,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$123.06.
Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$123.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$116.00.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.