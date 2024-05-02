Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $106.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.68. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.