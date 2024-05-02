Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Free Report) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 2,377,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 709,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The firm has a market cap of $14.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77.
Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04.
Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology, cardiovascular diseases, and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and VXX-301, an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.
