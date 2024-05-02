Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Free Report) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 2,377,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 709,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Vaxxinity Trading Down 6.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vaxxinity stock. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxxinity, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VAXX Free Report ) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vaxxinity worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology, cardiovascular diseases, and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and VXX-301, an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

