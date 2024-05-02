Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Stake Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vector Group were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vector Group by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 243,214 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,042,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 822,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 101,171 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 657,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vector Group by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 534,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 261,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

VGR stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.02. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $13.43.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $360.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.60 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 12.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

